Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 261.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

