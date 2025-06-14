Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.