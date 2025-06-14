Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 361,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3%

SPG stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

