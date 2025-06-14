Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

