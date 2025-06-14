Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,288 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,524,000 after purchasing an additional 635,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $111,506,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $43.37 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,336.05. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $843,579. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CART shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

