Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $2,618,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $157.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $61,151.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,675 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,407. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.