Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

