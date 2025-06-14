Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 290,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,032,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.88 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.