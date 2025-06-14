Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

