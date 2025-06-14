Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,654 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9,261.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,642 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,282.88. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

