Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Now – June 11th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, Walt Disney, and NU are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares representing ownership in publicly traded banking institutions. They entitle shareholders to a proportionate claim on the bank’s assets, earnings and dividends. Bank stocks tend to be sensitive to changes in interest rates, credit quality, regulation and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $535.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,853,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,054,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.25. The stock has a market cap of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 19,566,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,169,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 35,896,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,287,064. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.10. 816,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $539.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.42 and its 200 day moving average is $542.89. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. 3,378,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 30,968,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,318,957. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. NU has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Featured Stories