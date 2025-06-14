Promising Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 11th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, SEA, and Roblox are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, distributing or monetizing content—such as films, television shows, video games, music, live events and streaming services. Investors track these stocks to gauge trends in consumer media consumption, box-office returns, subscription growth and advertising revenues. Their performance can be influenced by factors like technological innovation, licensing deals and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,879. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. 4,235,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,785. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. SEA has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 3,460,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,881. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

See Also