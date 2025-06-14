Promising Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 12th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, Apple, and Boeing are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms are usually well established and financially stable, often leading their industries. Because of their size, large-cap stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and may offer steady dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $8.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,228,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,631,324. Tesla has a 52-week low of $169.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 155.77, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.77. 125,815,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,790,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $533.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,698,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,213,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $24.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,155,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,354. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $561.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.28. 43,785,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,317,244. The firm has a market cap of $319.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.04, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $198.95. 29,312,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,504,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,333,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Further Reading