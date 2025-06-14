Promising Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Spring Valley Acquisition, Circle Internet Group, Navitas Semiconductor, and Applied Optoelectronics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are often younger or still expanding, they can offer above-average growth potential. At the same time, they tend to be more volatile and carry higher risk than larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 76,540,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,464,900. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

NASDAQ:SV traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 32,819,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $10.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,080,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,783,570. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $138.57.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,115,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,379. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 16,586,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $946.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

