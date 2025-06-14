Promising Travel Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, Booking, BigBear.ai, American Express, and Delta Air Lines are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector. They include airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, online travel agencies and other businesses that facilitate leisure and business travel. Investors buy travel stocks to gain exposure to consumer tourism demand and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,640,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,654,222. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,002.77. 758,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,169. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $996.91 and its 200-day moving average is $980.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,472.46. The company had a trading volume of 85,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,051.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4,941.07. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 71,552,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.29.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $297.90. The stock had a trading volume of 908,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,877. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

