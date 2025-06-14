Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE DGX opened at $180.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $789,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,890. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock worth $7,979,355. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

