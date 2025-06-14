Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 890940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Trading Up 9.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

