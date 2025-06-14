Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.27.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
