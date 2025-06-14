Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

