Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 100.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $343,007,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 730.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $30,935,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 784,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 234,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

