Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $137.62 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

