Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.62 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 114.20 ($1.55). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.59), with a volume of 184,423 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

