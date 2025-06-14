Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

NVIDIA, Ouster, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in designing, manufacturing and selling robotic systems and related automation technologies. They give investors exposure to firms driving innovation in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics, often sought for their growth potential tied to advancing automation trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.77. 125,815,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,790,038. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 4,775,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,932. Ouster has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,113. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

