Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$207.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama stock opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$119.88 and a 12-month high of C$196.46.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total transaction of C$234,234.45. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

