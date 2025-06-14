Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.67 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $2.0369 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

