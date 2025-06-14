Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santos Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.52 on Friday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.
About Santos
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.