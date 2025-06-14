Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santos Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.52 on Friday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

