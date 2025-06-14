Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 115,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

