Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Severn Trent Stock Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.931 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.01%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

