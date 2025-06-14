SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5,654.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.03% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,137,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 756,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 507,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,861,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 433,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.2%

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anywhere Real Estate

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.