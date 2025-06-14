SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,796 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $132.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

