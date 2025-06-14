SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,582 Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $112.01 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

