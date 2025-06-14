Shipping Stocks To Consider – June 12th

Shopify, Etsy, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the ownership, operation, or management of commercial vessels (such as bulk carriers, tankers, container ships, and cruise ships). Investors in shipping stocks gain exposure to global trade volumes and freight-rate fluctuations, making these equities particularly sensitive to economic cycles and shipping demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.21. 8,545,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,480. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 11,943,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,736. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $140.68. 2,343,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.59.

