Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Drops By 52.9%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $24.44 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.