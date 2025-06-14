Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Drops By 52.9%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $24.44 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

