Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Grows By 85.7%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Temenos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Temenos

Temenos Stock Down 6.5%

Temenos Increases Dividend

TMSNY stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $63.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.9769 dividend. This is a boost from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.