Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,142,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $585,487,000 after purchasing an additional 285,059 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

