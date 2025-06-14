Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

