Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after buying an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after buying an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after buying an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 2,545,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.