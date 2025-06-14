Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,979 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.3%

SNY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.