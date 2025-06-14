Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

