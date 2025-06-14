Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,569 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.8%

EGY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

