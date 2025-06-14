Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSUR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

OraSure Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OSUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

