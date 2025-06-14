Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 46,543 Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

CMPX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

