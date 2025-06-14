Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $529.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $563.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

