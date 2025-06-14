Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 221,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.44 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

