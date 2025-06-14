Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

FTCB opened at $20.84 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.