Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $69,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.13 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.