Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.1%

CTRA stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

