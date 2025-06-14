Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AGL opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $892.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.14. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGL

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.