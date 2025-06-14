Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,221,000 after purchasing an additional 908,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.4%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

