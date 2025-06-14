Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

